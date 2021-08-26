Mifflinburg, Pa. – A Lewisburg man was killed Wednesday in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Buffalo Township, Union County.

Shawn W. Loud, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the accident occurred at 6:32 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Police said Loud was traveling east on Black Run Road and struck a utility pole as he entered the westbound travel lane and went off the roadway. Loud was ejected from the ATV, according to state police.

The Union County Coroner pronounced Loud dead at the scene.