Harrisburg, Pa. – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of

Pennsylvania announced that Tengteng Wan, age 42, of Lewisburg, Pa., was indicted on Nov. 18, 2020, by a federal grand jury on visa fraud and false statement charges.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Tengteng Wan allegedly applied for an H-4 nonimmigrant visa in April 2015. At that time, H-4 visa holders were not eligible for employment in the United States. Wan allegedly stated in his visa application that he was “not employed.” At the time, however, Wan allegedly owned and operated one or more businesses.

Wan’s alleged statement that he was “not employed” constituted visa fraud and a false statement under penalty of perjury.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ravi Romel Sharma is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses is 10 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offenses; the history and characteristics of the

defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant’s educational, vocational and medical needs. For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for an offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant.