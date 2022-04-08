Lewisburg, Pa. – An 81-year-old Lewisburg man died Thursday as a result of a crash with a tractor-trailer on Route 15 in East Buffalo Township.

Louis H. Betz was pronounced dead at the scene by the Union County Coroner’s Office, according to a release from Buffalo Valley Regional Police.

Police said Betz pulled out from a stop sign on Beagle Club Road as he was heading east. His vehicle then went into the path of a tractor-trailer heading south on Route 15. The truck hit the passenger side of Betz’s vehicle, pushing it onto an embankment.

The driver of the truck, Rashawn O. Morris, 42, of Darlington, S.C., did not sustain injuries, according to police.

PennDOT limited traffic at the scene to one lane in each direction of Route 15 for several hours as responders worked to clear the roadway. All lanes were open again by 4 p.m.

William Cameron Engine Company, Union County Emergency Management, and Freedom Towing also assisted at the scene.



