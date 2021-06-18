Lewisburg, Pa. – Grams Eatery at 21 N. Third Street in Lewisburg will be closed for several days due to a fire that happened last night, according to a Facebook update.

“We have some unfortunate news. We will be closed for a few days. Our building caught on fire last night. We don't have too much damage but we will keep everyone updated on we when we will open back up,” the business’s update read.

Williams Cameron Engine Company and Milton Fire Department were among departments that responded to the kitchen fire at 10:32 p.m. June 17, according to Milton Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Fire units arrived to find smoke coming from the exterior of the building. Rescue 2 stretched a line and found a working fire in the kitchen area. The fire was knocked out quickly, according to the fire department’s post. Tower 15 assisted with ventilation and overhaul.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire. No one was injured.