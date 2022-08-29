Lewisburg, Pa. — After a long hiatus, enforcement of parking meters on Saturdays will begin again in Lewisburg Borough.

"The ordinance has always been that you have to put coins in the meters Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.," said Bill Lowthert, Lewisburg Borough manager.

However, there has not been enforcement of Saturday parking for at least seven years. "I've been borough manager for seven years and I haven't seen enforcement on Saturdays," Lowthert said.

The issue came up at a recent borough council meeting when council members questioned why the ordinance was not being enforced. It was decided that going forward, parking meters should be enforced on Saturdays since it's included in the ordinance, Lowthert explained.

In August, parking enforcement officers began giving people written warnings on Saturdays. Starting in September, the parking enforcement officer will write tickets, Lowthert said.

Lowthert wants to make sure patrons of downtown Lewisburg businesses know about the enforcement prior to September. "We don't want to give anyone tickets," Lowthert said.

Lowthert pointed out that there are municipal lots with free parking behind Brendan's Towne Tavern and one behind La Casa Pizza. There's also free parking on the side streets about a block down from Market Street, he added. "There's plenty of parking if you don't have a quarter on Saturdays, as long as you don't mind walking a little," Lowthert said.

Most meters are along Market Street. A quarter covers 45 minutes of parking. The Market Street meters also accept dimes and nickels. Two municipal lots, including one by Hufnagle Park and one behind the post office, take quarters only.

The resumption of Saturday enforcement coincides with the impending retirement of longtime parking enforcement officer Leslie Valentine. By the end of August, Valentine will be retiring, and new parking enforcement officer Tiffany Hawn will take her place. Valentine, who has been a parking enforcement officer for 23 years, is currently training Hawn. "When we advertised for the new position, I made sure the new parking enforcement officer knew that Saturdays would be a part of it," Lowthert said. He added that in the past, Valentine had done Saturday enforcement.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.