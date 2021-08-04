Lewisburg, Pa. — The borough of Lewisburg is inviting the public to view the $1.35 million Mixed Use Path, which also will serve as a "Nature Play." The project is a Floodplain Restoration construction site.

"We enter an exciting phase of the construction where Wolyniec Construction will divert Limestone (Bull) Run around the construction site and excavate the stream banks to give the channel more width and slope," according to Taylor Lightman, Director of Lewisburg Neighborhoods.

WHAT: Access to the construction site to view work, and ask questions (such as project timeline, objectives, funding sources, and associated temporary inconveniences of the project)

WHEN: Mon., Aug. 9th 2021 10 a.m.

WHERE: The corner of S. 6th St. & St. Louis St., Lewisburg, PA 17837

For more information, members of the public are encouraged to contact Steve Beattie, community development/grant manager for Lewisburg Borough, at 570-217-6958, or email: sbeattie@lewisburgborough.org.