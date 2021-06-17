Lewisburg, Pa.– The Lewisburg Arts Council is pleased to announce the 24th season of the summer concert series Music in the Park.

Due to construction in downtown Lewisburg, the Park this year is going to be the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park West (aka St. Mary Street Park), 218 N 15th St, Lewisburg, at the Shade Structure, opposite the tennis courts.

The 2021 schedule includes three concerts on the first Wed. of each month, with performances by TWO bands each night. All concerts will begin at 7 pm.

Wed., July 7 -- Strawberry Ridge & Juliana Zafa with Billy Kelly (rain date July 14)

Wed., Aug. 4 -- Nate Myers and the Aces & Eric Ian Farmer (rain date Aug. 11)

Wed., Sept. 1 -- Odyssey with Buzz Meachum & Stacia Abernatha (rain date Sept. 22)

Food trucks will be in the parking lot by 6:15 pm each evening so you can enjoy dinner with your music!

For more information about this season's concerts.

The Lewisburg Arts Council gratefully acknowledges the generosity of the Woodcock Foundation for the Appreciation of the Arts to support this year’s Music in the Park.

The Woodcock Foundation's mission statement:

"So long as there are little children to be introduced to the creative arts and harried adults who missed exposure to great art and literature and timeless music to be shared across all age groups, there will be a need for efforts to encourage the appreciation of the arts."

The Lewisburg Arts Council looks forward to wonderful live music at the Park (St. Mary’s Park).