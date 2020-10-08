The South Williamsport Area School District needs to refocus their agenda. In the past few years, they have lost TWO of their precious students to suicide, from bullying. The issues were brought to the school’s attention and they blatantly refused to acknowledge or discipline the students that were responsible. They made many excuses as to why nothing could be done such as "we can’t enforce what happens on social media, they have a bad home life, we don’t have enough evidence or it didn’t happen on school property." In the "real world," what an adult posts on social media can and will get them disciplined/terminated from their job if their actions do not represent their employer in a positive way. Why should school be any different?

When asked why the school could not educate their students on suicide, their response was "we don’t want to glorify suicide." Nobody wants to glorify suicide but if these kids would have known what to do or what to say when these 2 precious souls reached out to them in their last hours, then maybe they could’ve gotten some help.

Adolescents spend a substantial part of their day under the school's supervision. These students should be able to feel like they matter and that their issues and concerns are not a burden to the schools staff. Mental health is much more prominent today than it was even just a few years ago. It is so important to educate these young kids on what depression is and what to look for and how to handle the signs of suicide. The rate of suicide among those aged 10 to 24 increased nearly 60% between 2007 and 2018 and is still rising, according to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In honor of the students that have been lost to suicide, please send a letter to the South Williamsport Area School District politely and tactfully expressing your desire for positive change to: District Office, 515 West Central Avenue, South Williamsport, PA 17702.

--

The opnions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this Letter to the Editor do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com