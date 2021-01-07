Submitted 1/7/2021

In the midst of yesterday's events, I decided to call my grandmother to check-in. She lives nearly 300 miles away from the DC area, and I knew she was in no real danger, but the impulse to call was there all the same. I asked her if she had been watching the news. She hadn’t. She said had enough of all the coverage of the virus and couldn’t give any more energy to it. I don’t fault her for that, but I told her to turn on the TV anyway. Together we watched as the insurgents stormed the Capitol. Her response: “Eric, this is exactly how Hitler came to power.”

For those reading, it’s important to know that my grandmother will be 90 years old in a couple of weeks. She was a young girl when World War II broke out. Not a little girl trying to figure out the world for the first time, but a young teenager old enough to remember and understand what was going on. Her words were not said in some historical context as a parallel comparison to the past, as if readout of some sort a history book but were spoken through the lens of memory when Hitler’s rise to power was a current event.

My grandfather was a veteran of World War II. He was a Navy bombardier. If he were alive today, I have no doubt that he would be furious and heartbroken over these acts of sedition. What transpired yesterday does not, and will never, represent the ideas and ideals he and his countrymen fought, and whom thousands died, for.

I can understand being upset over the outcome of the election; I can understand feeling disenfranchised. Many of us have been feeling that way now for a decade or more. What I cannot understand is why these people are so willing to throw away the immutable principles on which this country was founded – life, liberty, justice, and freedom for every man, woman, and child regardless of color, creed, or orientation – in support of a man who has proven to us, time and time again, that he desires nothing more than supreme authoritarian power.

Make no mistake – what we witnessed yesterday was the beginning of the culmination of a long list of treasons that have slowly played out over the past four years. Just as Allied Forces tried the leaders of Nazi Germany for their crimes, so too must we in order for us as a country to be restored and unified. The officials who were complicit with the President’s actions – tolerated it, acquiesced to it, willingly supported it – must be held accountable and brought to justice for the parts they played. Stand for nothing less. If we don’t, we will all continue to live in this “America,” a land that openly and proudly extols divisiveness, oppression, and supremacy. So long as this “America” exists, we can never go back to being the United States.