Submitted July 2, 2022

Today my beautiful baby girl would have turned 40 years old.

I miss her more than words can say, every single day! I remember like it was yesterday, the moment I realized the vehicle coming up my driveway was the coroner. I remember having to tell her then 15-year-old son, that his Mother was hit by a drunk driver and she died.

I remember going to her Grandmothers house to tell her that a drunk driver had hit her grandaughter and that she had died.

I remember frantically trying to get ahold of her sister before she saw it on Facebook that a drunk driver had hit her only sister and that she had died.

Two years ago today we celebrated her 38th birthday. Sixteen days later a man would get drunk, get behind the wheel of a car and drive at a high rate of speed only to hit the motorcycle she was a passenger on and take her life.

I remember the pages of this story every day and how this man stole her birthdays from us. Now imagine what I would be doing differently today had that man just called for a ride home, walked home, or didn't drink at all.

Imagine my Grandson and I planning a birthday party for his Mom's big day.

Imagine what would have happened if someone would have tried to stop him from getting behind the wheel and gave him a ride home. So many things could have happened but only one thing did happen. A man who was to drunk to drive did, and changed many lives forever. So as you enjoy this 4th of July weekend, please DON'T DRINK AND DRIVE!!! You can't take it back when things go wrong. Call a friend or an uber or walk home. Please- if you plan to drink, make a plan to drink and get a ride home. Don't be the person that steals birthdays from loved ones.

Happy Heavenly Birthday my love. We miss you so much!

