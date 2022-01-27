Submitted January 26, 2022

The omicron variant and its siblings (BA.2 and BA.3) are doing their thing, evading both natural and especially vaccine-induced immunity, resulting in asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic reinfection in the naturally immune, no matter how far out from primary infection (and even if subsequently vaccinated), and the same in the only vaccinated (i.e., no prior infection) with at least two doses of a vaccine, and no more than three months from the last dose, in whom these breakthrough infections are, most importantly, conferring a measure of broader, stronger, more durable immunity going forward.

This all sounds good, doesn't it? The only element of our population at significant risk during this omicron surge are the vulnerable who have not had primary infection and are not vaccinated or are under-vaccinated - and even the majority of those will probably do well, given the lesser virulence of the omicron variant. Nonetheless, the vulnerable need to stay up-to-date with their vaccines.

Because everyone is going to run into the omicron family...like it or not.

So, this begs the question, "Why are we panicking and trying so hard to prevent it?"

And that's where the old paradigm for battling Covid-19 comes into play. What we continue to hear...still, after so much evidence to the contrary has come to light...is that the ONLY way out is vaccination and boosting with vaccines that are ineffective regarding reinfection and spread; that natural immunity is so irrelevant that it is not even mentioned; and that every American simply has to be protected from the omicron variant, to the extent that we now have to take draconian measures never before required in the pandemic, like N95 masks for all. NONE of that makes any sense anymore at this stage of our fight. Although the only authorized vaccines in our country have been essential early on, and saved many lives, they have outlived their purpose, for they have not provided broad and durable immunity.

The only valid reason for ongoing use of the mRNA and viral-vector vaccines in our country, at this stage of the pandemic, is to temporarily protect the vulnerable from severe disease and death until better vaccines (like the inactivated whole virus vaccine Covaxin, which has been stuck at the FDA for 3 months now) are authorized. The WHO says as much. And the repeated stimulation of the human immune system with these "robust" mRNA boosters is not benign.

We have recently highlighted the science demonstrating just how ineffective the Pfizer mRNA vaccine is against the delta and now omicron variants. I will provide the links again; the first is the MMWR report regarding delta studies in New York and California...

cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/71/wr/mm7104e1.htm

The second regards the omicron variant in Hong Kong...

nature.com/articles/s41591-022-01704-7_reference.pdf

These studies, although not emphasized, both demonstrated the strength of natural immunity against both variants. And, we've written ad nauseum about how children are so well protected against significant disease and mortality from SARS-CoV-2 infection, even before omicron. To me, this aspect of the pandemic has been the most intriguing, for that is not typical of pandemics.

Yet, just this past weekend, on ABC's "This Week," Dr. Fauci said not ONE WORD about the role of natural immunity, which is flat out mind-boggling. It's as if he thinks that if he and Dr. Walensky never mention it, people will forget about it, even though it is the main player in controlling the pandemic going forward.

You know, as pitiful as these vaccines have turned out to be, they'd look a lot worse if it wasn't for the fact that a significant portion of the vaccinated also have natural immunity. But here's what he had to say... "The more people we get vaccinated; the more people we get boosted," the better off we'll be.

And regarding the kids... "You surround the children with people who are vaccinated. For the children who are eligible to be vaccinated, get them vaccinated. nd provide in the schools masks where you can have children protected."

And regarding the boosters...Dr. Fauci "hopes" they will provide long-term protection via T cell and memory B cells.

Hmm...he's got a lot more faith than I do in these vaccines, which have never been shown to provide durable immunity. But we do KNOW, from the numerous studies we have presented in these writings, that natural immunity DOES provide this sort of immunity, even up to 17 years out, based on the SARS-CoV-1 survivor studies. The T cell and memory B cell stimulation by natural infection, and (hopefully) vaccines based on the natural infection model, is superb, and will serve us well against future variants, if they were to arise.

Again, I'm not suggesting that we have "Covid Parties" and purposely try to get our children exposed to omicron...we don't have to. They're going to encounter it anyway; I just want us to stop playing the silly masking/distancing games, and blocking the development of natural immunity with novel, ineffective vaccines in our healthy kids.

And I want one more thing, also. I want our CDC to RECOGNIZE the importance of natural immunity in our unvaccinated but still immune nurses and doctors and ancillary healthcare staff, many of which will be out of a job today, simply because of the arrogance and conceit of a powerful few.

If the CDC would simply acknowledge that positive serology in the naturally immune does equate with immunity, as it does with EVERY OTHER DISEASE, health care facilities, all of which are desperately short-staffed, would provide medical exemptions from the CMS mandate, and many jobs and careers would be saved, and with no increased risk to patients. There is absolutely no scientific reason to not do this.

You know, I don't think it's too late to rectify things, but I do think it will require changes in leadership. We're actually at a good place right now in the pandemic; we just need to embrace the truth. I pray we do soon; our healthcare system is at stake.

Dr. DeMay is a local pediatrician who writes extensively on the Covid-19 pandemic and our national approach to it, suggesting that we have not been appropriately nuanced regarding the vastly different risk/benefit analysis in children versus vulnerable adults, and have not recognized the importance of natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2. He does not believe this is a "one-size-fits-all" pandemic. His views can be found on Facebook at "Musings of a Christian Physician."

