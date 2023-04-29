Submitted April 27, 2023

Dear Editor,

I am writing on behalf of Sojourner Truth Ministries, Inc., a local soup kitchen ministry serving about 20,000 meals annually (among other things) in the heart of Williamsport.

On Wednesday, someone smelled smoke from the men’s room just as we were getting ready for the daily meal to be served. The building was immediately evacuated, and the police and fire departments were on the scene almost immediately. No damage had been done. The firefighters were thorough, reviewed security footage and stayed until they identified the source.

As I went outside to check on some of our patrons, I heard “What would we do without this place….what would we do?” Thankfully, God’s hand of protection was with us once again. We were able to serve 110 lunches even with a bit of a late start. We are so thankful for and to our first responders and wanted to publicly give them a shoutout! Thank you for helping to keep this community safe! May God bless each of you as you are such a blessing to others.

Sincerely, Rev. Angelique Labadie-Cihanowyz,

Director, Sojourner Truth Ministries, Inc.

