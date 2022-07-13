Submitted July 11, 2022

It’s no secret in the Susquehanna Valley that it can be hard to access mental health services for youth and adults, especially psychiatric services.

As the clinical psychologist at Evangelical Community Hospital, I know that it is almost impossible to find psychiatric care when my patients need medication. Most need to drive to Williamsport or Harrisburg or State College, which will still likely require a multi-month wait and their insurance may not cover the visit. Those are obstacles many cannot overcome.

Most patients today get their psychiatric medications managed by their primary care provider, but medical school does not offer much training in psychopharmacology or psychology.

Across the nation, there is a huge gap in demand for access to psychiatry that is not going away and has been dubbed, “the silent shortage,” because the people most affected—people with mental health problems—tend to be the patients least likely or able to speak up and demand better access from those in power.

There is a solution: prescriptive authority for specially trained psychologists (known as “RxP”). Right now there is a bill introduced in the PA House of Representatives, HB2607, which as of early July has 38 cosponsors across both parties and would, if passed, permit doctorally-trained psychologists with a post-doctoral master’s degree in psychopharmacology to prescribe medications used to treat mental health problems.

RxP is nothing new, five states permit prescribing psychologists, as does the military, and we’ve been doing it in some form for over 25 years! RxP would not immediately end the silent shortage, and it will take time to see the benefits, but it is a start and requires no special government funding.

For the past half century, psychologists have established themselves as some of the best trained and most highly respected mental health care professionals in the country. Psychologists have shown they can prescribe and, importantly, de-prescribe medication safely in collaboration with a patient’s primary care provider in Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, New Mexico, and Louisiana.

If you find yourself now, or in the past, having difficulty accessing psychiatric care, please contact your local representative, as I have done, to share your story of difficulty and encourage them to support HB2607.

If you want to learn more about RxP, contact Anthony or the Pennsylvania Psychological Association. Don’t know your rep? Look it up here.

--

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this letter to the editor do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com.

