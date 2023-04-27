Submitted March 14, 2023

Over the last hundred years, the U.S. military has carelessly used and disposed of toxic chemicals in and around its bases, irrecoverably impacting the health of many service members. Countless troops stationed at contaminated bases, often along with their families, have been inadvertently exposed to hazardous substances known to cause incapacitating and life-threatening diseases.

Infamous cases like North Carolina's Camp Lejeune exemplify how toxic contamination has gone unaddressed, affecting around 1 million unsuspecting service members and their families for over three decades.

The U.S. Army's abiding issues with toxic contamination

Camp Lejeune earned the status of a model for extensive toxic contamination due to the unprecedented values of hazardous substance concentration on its grounds. From 1953 to 1987, the military base's residents were unintentionally exposed to volatile organic compounds from industrial chemicals, degreasers, oil, decomposing solvents, and radioactive waste.

Onsite tests revealed over 60 toxins used and disposed of on the base or in its vicinity in accumulations exceeding EPA's safety limits by 240 to 3,400 times. Some of the most dangerous chemicals affecting Camp Lejeune's grounds include carcinogens like trichloroethylene (TCE), perchloroethylene (PCE), benzene, vinyl chloride, and per/polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Longtime exposure to such toxins leads to their bioaccumulation, which can progressively trigger irreversible conditions and adverse effects, from various types of cancer to organ damage, sclerosis, impaired reproduction, congenital issues, and miscarriage. Camp Lejeune was listed as a Superfund site in 1989 and remained operative thanks to continuous remediation efforts, although remnants of toxins are still present in several locations around the base.

On military bases, a big part of the contamination derives from the armed forces' reliance on aqueous film-forming foam in firefighting training scenarios and to extinguish difficult fuel blazes since the 1970s, allowing harmful PFAS compounds to proliferate.

AFFF contains superior levels of PFAS, a class of highly persistent chemicals that don't occur in nature and hardly degrade in the natural environment, thus their name "forever chemicals." The synthetic compounds can imbue the soil and pollute drinking water sources, resulting in more than 600 military facilities across the U.S. having PFAS-contaminated drinking water. However, Camp Lejeune isn't a singular case - according to a recent study, further approx. 3000 military sites are presumably affected by toxic substances, putting the lives of residents at risk.

In Pennsylvania, the aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) used on the grounds of the Horsham Air Guard Station caused drinking water contamination with PFAS in concentrations of 329,500 ppt. The EPA tested water sources on the base and the public water supplies in Horsham and Warrington Townships, along with hundreds of users of private drinking water wells in the area, and detected the toxins in the drinking water.

The agency's nonbinding advisories from 2016 consider concentrations above 70 parts per trillion (ppt) unsafe. Because of the concerning levels of PFAS contamination, the EPA rated Horsham Air Guard Station a Superfund site.

Possible previous storage, transfer, or use of aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) at North Penn Memorial Army Reserve Center resulted in an accumulation level of PFAS of 33,270 ppt. EPA tested water sources in potential areas of concern and, due to the concentrations being significantly over the 70 parts per trillion permissible limit, classified North Penn Memorial Army Reserve Center as a Superfund site.

More comprehensive healthcare and compensation for veterans through 'Honoring Our PACT'

Up until the past decade, the U.S. Army wasn't aware of the dangers represented by the PFAS. The poisonous compounds weren't classified as toxic exposure factors or harmful to the service members' and veterans' health. It took over 700 bases in the U.S. reporting "forever chemicals" on their sites to become mindful of the dangerous effects these substances have.

President Biden's administration took the first steps toward addressing the U.S.'s enduring toxic issues with the Honoring Our PACT Act, signed in August 2022. The bill provides veterans and their relatives affected by hazardous substances easier access to disability benefits through the VA. Affected veterans and their families can file their claims when they receive a service-related diagnosis.Twenty-three new diseases are now considered presumptive conditions.

Even though it is a significant step forward, the bill needs to be more substantial and cover the risks of emerging contaminants like PFAS and life-threatening health conditions like prostate and thyroid cancer linked to them.

The military takes concrete measures to remedy the PFAS contamination by addressing the longstanding toxic exposure issues with the Pentagon's statement regarding replacing AFFF with a safe and effective substitute. By adopting the National Defense Authorization Act, AFFF will be banned from all U.S. military installations by October 2024 and no longer be used in training scenarios. In addition, by October 2023, the army's new generation of firefighting foams will have to be fluorine-free. Other proposals, such as the Clean Water for Military Families Act and Filthy Fifty Act, aim to facilitate the more urgent and complete cleanup and remedial efforts on national bases severely contaminated with "forever chemicals."

Steps towards cleaner water sources

Just recently, Pennsylvania has joined the list of states setting drinking water standards for the toxic chemicals known as PFAS. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection established a maximum contaminant level for PFOA and PFOS in drinking water of 14 parts per trillion (ppt) for PFOA and 18 ppt for PFOS.

The rule sets requirements to ensure compliance with the maximum contaminant levels, including monitoring, reporting, and ratified treatment technologies. Although the EPA has not proposed federal PFAS standards, a strategic roadmap is underway to introduce mandatory standards later this year. PFAS are ever-present, and the agency strictly reduced its health advisories for the main PFAS variants to below 0.02 ppt in 2022. It underscores the danger these chemicals represent, even in exceedingly low concentrations.

About the author

Chandler Blythe Duncan is an attorney and MPH at Environmental Litigation Group PC, a law firm specializing in toxic exposure cases, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. She assists individuals injured by unsafe substances on army bases.

—

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this letter to the editor do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.