I always loved going to beekeepers as a kid and eating their local honey. Growing up in the Susquehanna Valley, I saw the bees in the fields and parks, but didn’t understand their importance to our food system.

Now, nearly one in four native bee species are at risk of going extinct. One threat is a class of pesticides called neonics. Interestingly and sadly, bees poisoned by neonic pesticides cannot find their way back to their hives.

Amazon is one of the biggest retailers on the planet and sells neonic pesticides on their site. They don’t need the profits from these bee-killing pesticides, and pulling it from their shelves would make a big difference in how much of this chemical bees are exposed to in our local communities.

Bees are absolutely vital to our ecosystem, so, please, Amazon remove toxic neonic pesticides from your website.

Aidan Finnerty

