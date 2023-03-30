Submitted March 28, 2023

Every year on March 30, we recognize and celebrate our physicians during National Doctors’ Day.

This day reminds us to think of those who care for our families and us physically, mentally, and emotionally. Doctors are there for us in our times of need, helping us face our biggest battles and celebrate our greatest triumphs. Whether it’s a long partnership for a chronic condition or treatment for a sudden unexpected illness, we trust that our physicians are there for us. We follow their instructions and trust in their knowledge of medicine — and in their knowledge of us as people.

These days, we expect personalized care, and our doctors continually deliver. They work long hours, adding patients to an already-full schedule; staying on top of the latest technology, therapies, and medications; listening to us; and consulting with colleagues on the best treatment regimens to manage our care. It’s time to let them know we appreciate this dedication by recognizing them for their commitment to us and those we care about most.

As we celebrate National Doctors’ Day on March 30, I want to thank my colleagues for their focus on quality care, appetite for learning and devotion to our patients. Whether you are an inpatient or outpatient provider, a medical student or a trainee, your call to the field of medicine speaks for itself. And your dedication is inspiring. I feel grateful every day to be among such skilled and passionate professionals who make better health easier for all.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the teams that support our physicians throughout the organization. With their essential work as a foundation, doctors can do what they do best.

Thank you to every one of our 1,700+ doctors who watch over our communities’ health. For more than a century, you’ve been the heart of Geisinger. And you’re keeping it beating stronger than ever.

J. Edward Hartle, M.D., Geisinger Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

