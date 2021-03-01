Submitted February 28, 2021

Dear Editor:

House Bill 606, authorizing RADAR for municipal police in Pennsylvania, should be defeated.

Proof that RADAR for aggressive speed enforcement is unnecessary:

"The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today [May 18, 2020]

that statewide highway fatalities reached a new low in 2019, dropping to 1,059, the lowest since record keeping began in 1928 and 131 less than in 2018." https://www.connectradio.fm/2020/05/18/highway-fatalities-at-new-low-in-2019-in-pennsylvania/?winst=1590163913043&of=0

For more proof they add, "...long-term trends [for fatalities] continue to decrease." All this has occurred without municipal police being able to use RADAR for predatory, revenue raising speed enforcement.

Responsible Legislators will not co-sponsor this enforcement-for-profit bill. This bill removes all safeguards and is thus, totally about the revenue. There is no mention of evaluating Pennsylvania's under-posted speed limits in any way. HB 606 will turn 90% of our roads into speed traps.

Since the trend is that highway fatalities are decreasing, arming municipal police with RADAR guns at this time is a clear signal that RADAR is a tool for raising revenue, not for safety. Arming municipal police with RADAR at this time is evidence of an agenda to give financial aid to commercial RADAR interests; to give financial aid to municipal governments; and to give financial aid to the Commonwealth. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Tom McCarey Member, National Motorists Association

