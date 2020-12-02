Submitted 11/30/2020

I am not condoning what the student did (selling marijuana out of his dormitory, selling marijuana to confidential informants, etc) but these police officers are really about to ruin this young man’s life for $60 worth of cannabis?

Bloom PD really shook up the drug trade on campus with that major bust now didn’t they?

You mean to tell me that $25,000 bail and felony charges is adequate punishment for selling for six grams of weed?

The price of the legal proceedings will exponentially outweigh the $60 dollars that got the student in trouble in the first place. This is a sad instance of police abusing their power for no good reason.

The penalty for sale or distribution of marijuana (under 30 grams) is a misdemeanor that can result in 30 days incarceration and a $500 fine (via norml.org). This state has been on a path to decriminalization, medical, and even recreational usage for years, but here we still are.

Do better Bloomsburg PD. All the heroin, cocaine, meth, etc, and you people are bothering this kid for $60 worth of weed? Do better.