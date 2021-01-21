Editor's Note: UPMCs David Lopatofsky, MD, Chief Medical Officer, UPMC in the Susquehanna Region, agrees with and supports the following statement shared by his colleagues on the Southwestern PA Regional Chief Medical Officer Consortium.

Submitted 1/20/2021

On behalf of our hospitals and health care systems, we appreciate the added COVID 19 vaccination guidance released today (Jan. 19, 2021) by the Commonwealth Department of Health. Many more in our communities – those 65 years old and above, and those with elevated body mass index or certain key conditions - were now added to the highest priority group.

We agree the groups identified are key for limiting COVID 19 spread and harm. However, we simply do not have adequate vaccine supplies or clear notification of when and how much is coming to be able to meet this new, much larger group who can benefit.

Our health care sites and systems will need to continue to prioritize those seeking vaccination, identifying the most vulnerable in their area to serve first and to optimize impact during this time of short supply. That means many requests for vaccination will not be met in the next days to weeks, and this is not from a lack of desire.

We want to and we will help but also ensure the public understands the realities. This is the best way to avoid confusion, disappointment, or lack of trust. Having as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible serves all of us well.

We also remind all – no matter what your health status is or if you have been vaccinated yet – please continue ongoing personal vigilance with masking, distancing, hygiene, and no congregation outside of your household to curtail transmission.

The Southwestern PA Regional CMO Consortium:

Donald M. Whiting, MD -- Chief Medical Officer, Allegheny Health Network

Donald M. Yealy, MD -- Senior Medical Director, UPMC

Carol J. Fox, MD -- Chief Medical Officer, Excela Health System

David Rottinghaus, MD -- Chief Medical Officer, Butler Health System

Michael Cratty, MD -- Chief Medical Officer, Heritage Valley Health System

John Sullivan, MD -- Chief Medical Officer, St. Clair Hospital

John Six, MD -- Chief Medical Officer, Washington Health System

Ali F. Sonel, MD -- Chief Medical Officer, Pittsburgh VA Health System

Elizabeth Dunmore, MD -- Chief Medical Officer, Conemaugh Health System

Russell Cameron, MD -- Chief Medical Officer, Penn Highlands Healthcare

Richard K. Neff, MD -- Chief Medical Officer, Indiana Regional Medical Center

--

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this letter to the editor do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com.