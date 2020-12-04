Submitted 12/2/2020

I am a grandmother of a seven-year-old. My daughter has always had problems finding reliable, safe childcare for her. They live in Tioga County so, even fewer options. Both parents work, only dad has regular hours. Mom has irregular hours and knows her schedule only a couple weeks ahead.

Now, she is due with a second child in 10 days. Her child's school is closed but daycare for all day is cost-prohibitive. What are working parents to do? How are they supposed to pay for it? It has to be a real issue with parents today. Especially single parents who want to work. Now, with Covid it is doubly difficult. Where is there help? How long before we get another stimulus check?

--Darlene Winger, South Williamsport

