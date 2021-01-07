Submitted 1/7/2021

The first time I stepped off American soil alone, I was lost.

I had just landed in the Caribbean for a vacation to rest and relax, but in that moment, I was anything but relaxed. The group I was vacationing with was on an earlier flight that had been delayed unbeknownst to me. I had no phone service. No map or directions. No itinerary to guide me where I should go next.

I became nervous and unsure. I felt alone. I was lost.

I wandered over to the only local restaurant at the airport, saying “hi” to those I walked past. I wish I could say I was being polite. Truly, I was hoping to find someone who would speak English back to me so I could explain my predicament and find a solution.

Thirty minutes went by. Then an hour. Then two. Panic was beginning to set in.

That was when I saw a couple sitting outside the restaurant. They were smiling, laughing, and holding hands. However, what had caught my eye was not them, but a patch that was on one of their travel bags.

It was an American flag.

Home.

I tried to approach them calmly, but I am sure my eagerness took over as I walked towards them. As I got closer, I waved, smiled, and asked bluntly, “Are you American?”

They smiled back and nodded to assure me.

He was from Baltimore, traveling with his fiancé. She was from North Carolina. We shook hands while I told them the name of the proud little Pennsylvania town I was from.

Three different places, but in that moment being an American was an instant connection. We all shared the same home.

I explained to them I was lost. That I was expecting a group to be waiting for me. They walked me through the process, how we had to take a ferry to get to the resort. They offered me a seat with them while we waited for the next boat’s arrival.

As we began to talk, it was clear how different we were and how little we had in common. For starters, I explained to them I was a huge North Carolina Tar Heels fan. She had graduated from their bitter rival Duke.

The conversation turned to travel, pop culture, and recent movies we had seen. At that time, I had just recently began watching “The Wire” on HBO, based in his home city of Baltimore. I expressed how much I was enjoying the drama of the show. He began to tell me what he valued about the show and what it was bringing to light about life there in the inner city. Two vastly different viewpoints.

What I remember most about the conversation is how willing we were to disagree. How “okay” it was to have a difference of opinion. In that moment, being the only Americans together at an Island airport restaurant was such a strong connection, it was alright to be different. At the end of the day, we were from America. We shared the same home.

This story does have a happy ending. The ferry arrived and I made it to the resort. The next day my group joined me for a fantastic week. Those emotions I had felt when I first got off the plane were long gone, but not forgotten.

I can honestly say I have never quite felt like that again. That lost.

Until yesterday.

There will be a majority of people today in America who feel nervous and unsure. Citizens with differences who will feel alone. Americans who share the same home as you who feel lost.

I know because I feel it, too.

I am not writing to condemn actions or point fingers. I am not writing to defend a side. I am writing because I believe this time is crucial for Americans to prove that yesterday and the days before it do not define us as a country.

America is so many different things to so many different people. To some, those values are meant to be protected at all costs. For others, that melting pot of ideas is meant to be shared and improved upon. These differences can separate us and blind us from what we do have in common. In an era where everything can be split by party affiliation, ethnicity, religious beliefs, and the list goes on and on, Americans still have one connection that cannot be divided... We share the same home. That connection of home we feel as Americans is incredibly strong, and it has saved me before when I myself felt most lost. So today, and every day, I believe our most basic responsibility as an American is to find and share that connection. And it will not be easy. The pandemic has made it difficult to connect and spread joy this past year. Be sure the people you communicate with know there is a smile for them under that mask. Greet them like they are family entering your own home. Your social media feeds will be filled with posts that put “left versus right,” “bad versus good.” Skip the comments on the political post and “like” the baby picture underneath it. Just trust me.