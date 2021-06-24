Submitted June 22, 2021

Dear Editor:

In a shameless display of greed for RADAR money, the Senate voted 49-1 to put speed traps all over Pennsylvania, Speed Trap Bill SB 419. It's not for safety, folks. It's for the scores of millions of your dollars that will cascade into government coffers.

The Senate continues to ignore hard facts and statistics about driving: there is no "speeding" epidemic. 85% of drivers travel at the safest speeds on Pennsylvania's roads, harming no one. Why use RADAR to ticket them at $170+ a pop? The Senate continues to allow illegally under-posted speed limits in order to make easy to ticket safe drivers, which will make RADAR extremely profitable. Why did they do that?

For your money. The RADAR lobby has bamboozled the public with the urban legend that every driver is a maniac, speeding all the time. It's simply not true. Even NHTSA says that less than 5% of highway fatalities are caused by excessive speed.

Drivers MUST tell their Representative and Governor Wolf to vote NO on Speed Trap Bill SB 419. We must put a stop to this enforcement-for-profit racket.

Tom McCarey, Member

National Motorists Association

--

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this letter to the editor do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com.