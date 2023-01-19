Submitted January 17, 2023

I was deeply moved to learn former Williamsport Mayor Jessie L. Bloom recently passed away. No doubt many will provide commentary about what they believe her legacy is or should be. Unfortunately, many will opine without facts behind them, and as a journalist, I am obligated to stand behind facts.

So here is an indisputable fact about the so-called “influx”: Research from a commissioned study, led by the late Charles Hahn, concluded “the influx” was a result of policies set in place by Republican Gov. Dick Thornburgh and then propagated by former Mayor Stephen Lucasi, whose goal was to rehabilitate those from inner cities suffering drug addiction.

Unfortunately, few had any idea crime would increase as a result of policies set in place before her tenure as mayor from 1988-1992, when the realities were becoming evident.

Those who believe problems happen overnight or believe they can be fixed quickly through policy clearly do not understand how things work.

Jessie’s Catholic faith always sustained her. To many, she was mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and mentor. To me, she was a surrogate grandparent who had no difficulties letting you know what she thought. It was that among many traits which propelled her to become Williamsport’s first female mayor.

Jessie understood you don’t have to live through history in order to understand it. She often lamented how proud she was that under her administration, 56 businesses were created in Williamsport. Not to mention her role in the spectacular holiday light display in Brandon Park, an event citizens treasure each year.

Also, another fact: Bloom was the only Democratic mayor between 1992-2019, yet many claim Jessie is to blame for Williamsport being “the way it is.” What about the string of Republican mayors for the 27 years in-between?

—

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this letter to the editor do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.