Submitted November 9, 2022

On Veterans Day, we thank our veterans and honor our heroes — past and present. It’s an opportunity to express our gratitude for their selfless service to our country and communities.

For generations, Geisinger employees have shared the principle of serving others by answering our nation’s call and serving in all military branches and conflicts. From Leonard F. Bush, MD, who served as a physician in World War II to Kathleen Carroll, who left her post at Geisinger to join a group of Red Cross nurses during World War I, our employees’ history of serving others and our country runs deep.

As a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, I’m proud to be part of an organization that supports the military community and the approximately 830 veterans we employ.

Our veteran employees founded groups to support the veteran community and connect fellow veterans and their families, both at Geisinger and in the community. Each of them exemplifies our spirit of service, first by protecting our nation and freedoms, and now, by championing our vision of making better health easier for everyone — including more than 48,000 veteran patients we care for.

We know that no veteran served alone and that military families also deserve recognition for everything they do to support our nation, and salute them during National Veterans and Military Families Month.

Join me in remembering these brave heroes. Their selfness actions helped guarantee our way of life today, and their memories live on in our hearts and minds of those who honor them.

—

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this letter to the editor do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.