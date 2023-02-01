Submitted January 31, 2023

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is saddened to learn of the recent passing of former State Representative Garth Everett.

To Rep. Everett’s family, and those in the 84th District he served for seven terms, we offer our most sincere condolences.

In memory of Rep. Everett (R-Lycoming) we offer our most sincere appreciation.

Thank you for being a clean water champion and working to reduce pollution in local rivers and streams.

Thank you for sponsoring the bill that became the Keystone Tree Restricted Account. Since 2019-20, thousands of Pennsylvania drivers have voluntarily donated $3 when applying for or renewing their driver’s licenses or vehicle registrations online. More than $580,000 have been donated to the account to help plant trees. Pennsylvania’s current budget includes an $8.8 million appropriation to the Keystone Tree Fund.

Thank you, as chairman of the House State Government Committee, for pushing a bill through the House that designated the Eastern Hellbender as Pennsylvania’s official state amphibian. The measure was sponsored by Senator Gene Yaw (R-Lycoming). Through its official designation, the story of the hellbender’s continued struggle to survive in waters choked by sediment and nutrients is being told. That awareness will also benefit other aquatic critters.

Thank you for over 20 years of service to our country in the Air Force and being a member of the Chesapeake Bay Commission for nine years.

Thank you, Representative Everett, for being among CBF’s valued partners. You will be missed.

We will continue to work with Pennsylvania legislators toward a legacy of clean water for future generations.

Trisha Salvia, Chesapeake Bay Foundation

