Editor's Note Editor's Note: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. February is Black history Month. March is Women's History Month. June is Pride Month. While this letter shares an opinion, the existence of Pride Month is a fact. Previous articles regarding Pride Month have elicited particularly disrespectful comments. Please note, comments that include homophobic or otherwise derogatory or demeaning content will be deleted.

It’s 2021 and another year’s LGBTQ+ Pride Month is upon us. Now that we’re well into the 21st century, this begs the question: Does Pride Month still matter?

Every June, Pride Month serves several purposes for the LGBTQ+ community. Yes, there are many celebrations and parades during this month and rightfully so. We’ve made a few strides in our ongoing struggle towards full equality and equity, both legally and in society. We can legally marry in any state. We’re beginning to gain some equality within legal and educational systems.

Society as a whole are beginning to be more accepting.

That’s all well and good but our struggle is still far from over. For many people in rural areas like ours, Pride events present sometimes their only opportunity each year to be truly themselves in a celebratory and more accepting atmosphere, albeit its typically in a larger city far from their hometowns.

Anti-LGBTQ+ bigotry is still alive and well here in our region, in 2021. The thing that makes that an even sadder statement of truth is the fact that our area is far from alone in this regard.

Pride Month is not only about parties and parades. This month also serves to remind and educate ourselves about our collective history as a movement and to re-energize our determination to keep forging forward until full equality and equity are no longer merely dreams.

In 2021 Pennsylvania, we still see our state legislators either voting against pro-equality bills, refusing to allow pro-equality bills to be voted on in committees so they can advance to the floor, or introducing harmful anti-equality and pro-discrimination bills.

Those legislators are trying to maintain their death grip on superiority and power, under any guise and at any cost or harm to the LGBTQ+ community.

Most of our legislators from northcentral Pa. consistently act against equality for LGBTQ+ individuals. Their anti-LGBTQ+ actions and inactions make them complicit in the continuation of discrimination and violence against our LGBTQ+ community. Pennsylvania should be encouraging our youth to stay here. Pennsylvania should be enacting pro-equality and anti-discrimination laws to encourage businesses to invest here. Our legislators are doing the exact opposite.

In 2021 rural northcentral Pa., LGBTQ+ folks are still sometimes the target of animosity, bigotry, hatred, discrimination, property damage, and violence. Much of this goes under-reported, for a few reasons.

For those in our LGBTQ+ community who are people of color and/or are transgender, gender-non-conforming, or intersex, these aspects of their identity can compound and intensify the bigotry and violence that gets directed at them.

Let’s re-commit ourselves to the work of anti-racism in our daily lives and within our organizations and communities. Let’s re-commit to practicing the values of diversity, inclusion, equity, and belonging. Let’s commit to volunteering more of our time, skills, and donations to local justice-oriented organizations.

As a community, we LGBTQ+ people still have a lot of work ahead of us. Some of us who’ve been around the activism and advocacy block more times than we care to recall need to remember to mentor people to replace us. It’s time for some of us to be ready to pass the torch to the next generation of leaders, thinkers, movers, shakers. Let’s encourage them and teach them the skills to take that torch and run with it.

For many of us within the LGBTQ+ community, Pride Month still matters and will continue to matter for many years to come. This Pride Month, let’s celebrate who we are, our accomplishments, our history, and each person who’s striving to create a better future for all of us.

Stay safe, take care of each other, and remember to vote in every election as though your rights and lives depend on it. Because they do.

--

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this letter to the editor do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com.