Submitted January 6, 2023

Like most of you, I watched the drama unfold on the floor of The U.S. House of Representatives this week. Key principles of governing were in jeopardy and it will take time to build trust in them again. Many believed that tactful compromise would solve the fundamental disagreements between 92% of Republicans and the other 8% of MAGA Reps. However, these MAGA 8% were misguided in their principles, not in their tactics.

Idealism versus Realism is a fundamental principle that has just had a very public moment during the battle on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. Twenty of our Republican Representatives brandished their idealism as they voted against Speaker McCarthy for our leader. Idealism from Rep. Boebert led to her statement on Jan. 4, after her third act of insubordination: "...in the summer, when those negotiations began, we were not taken seriously..." not realizing that the idealism she presented months ago would have to be negotiated and compromised. A dose of realism could have helped her, and all Republicans, be successful on their first day of work back on Jan. 3.

Dogma versus Pragma was the byline of this very public disagreement which showed a maneuvering Speaker McCarthy pushing and pulling the arguments of the minority who were basing their final demands on issues that poll outside of top 10 priorities for the American people. Their dogma, “Never Kevin” was uttered by Reps. Gaetz, Boebert, Roy, and Pennsylvania’s Scott Perry. Yet majority leaders and their delegates countered the “Never Kevin” dogma with the pragma of solution based propositions. Twelve votes later, 14 of the holdouts fip-flopped, as they learned that pragma would produce better results than dogma.

Individual Rights versus Preserving Society is the teachable concept that the Romans and Ancient Greeks taught us were the pillars of success for human civilization over the roaming hordes of barbarians. The basic line, where an individual's right to scream anything out loud ceases, when it is done in a crowded theater, or, as we saw two years ago, at a podium when people riot. Well before the moment of rioting or death, we seek to establish a community that we all can thrive in. We need a society with respect for individual rights. We need a government with respect for society.

Governing versus Anarchy was not the only choice we had to make when creating the freedom-loving 13 original colonies. We had to choose a government that did not rely on the benevolence of one king. We had to choose to make a government that didn't rely on one family of people, or one type of people to make and enforce our laws. We created a representative democracy so that each person had a stake in the government, an opportunity to cast their vote, make their voice heard, and express their individual rights. But governing is more than opportunity, it is also responsibility.

More than two centuries ago, we decided to not create our laws in pubs, factories, and farm fields. We the people decided to entrust the lawmaking to a group of people in the House of Representatives because it was the most effective way to operate a productive society around the country, and then dedicate our entrusted representatives to the business of legislating. We have already charged these members of the legislative branch with making laws. This is clear in our written contract with them, a legal contract known as The Constitution.

Our Republican leaders will have to teach idealism verus realism, dogma versus pragma, individual rights versus society, and even anarchy versus government if there is any hope for the Republican-led House of Representatives. And if the Republican Party is going to be successful, and if our values are going to be represented in government, our leaders must push aside the extremists and find our balance again.

—

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this letter to the editor do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.