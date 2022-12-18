That is what I have heard from you, the taxpayers of Lycoming County, during the last few years of this litigation with the Commissioners. I would smile, nod, and say, “I agree,” or “That is something you will really have to ask them,” and “All I know for sure is they are simply not following the law."

Now, after the Commissioners have lost in Court for a third time, we all know that the Commissioners were not following the law. As the Senior Judge stated, “they usurped the Controller’s staff and functions.” However, I see that the Commissioners have still not learned their lesson. Worse yet, they have emotionally lashed out in the media and during the County meeting like petulant children, misrepresenting the litigation, the state of the County fiscal records and of course, attacking me personally. Now the Commissioners have vowed to waste more taxpayers’ money so they can lose again, this time in the Appeals Court. I wish I could say I was surprised. However, the record must be set straight and it is way past time for this silliness to end.

Let me state these four (4) facts clearly:

1. The Commissioners have lost three times, and will lose yet again in their frivolous Appeal.

As pointed out by the Senior Judge, they are ignoring what is clear in the law. The County Controller is the duly elected fiscal watchdog, period, end of story. They have wasted tens of thousands of dollars ignoring the law, and their bruised egos are now prepared to waste thousands more taxpayer dollars.

2. After years of the Commissioners’ illegitimately seized control, the County fiscal records are sadly in shambles.

Staff is leaving left and right, and the Commissioners have fallen behind years in their legal reporting responsibilities, putting County finances at grave risk. Once my staff and functions are inevitably returned to my Office, as the Senior Judge ordered, it is going to take my office many months and thousands and thousands more of your hard earned dollars to right this ship. It must happen now.