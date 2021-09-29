Submitted Sept. 24, 2021 President Biden, Vice-President Harris, and Members of Congress:

Seventy percent of the poor in the US are women and children. After decades of women’s campaigning against the poverty of children and their mothers, we are encouraged that President Biden’s American Rescue Plan includes a fully refundable Child Tax Credit (CTC).

We urge that Child Tax Credits go to mothers or other primary caregivers, leading to a permanent child cash benefit, and for the $15/hour minimum wage campaign promise to be honored.

The CTC would pay millions of families $3,600 a year ($300/mo.) per child under six and $3,000 a year ($250/mo.) per child six to 17, reducing (but shockingly not eliminating) deep poverty among children.

We call on you to ensure that:

1. The Child Tax Credit goes to the mother or other primary caregiver. This is the only assurance that children will benefit, and it begins to recognize and support the vital caring work mothers do. It will also help mothers to protect themselves and their children from domestic violence, which is widespread.

2. It leads to the establishment of a permanent child cash benefit.

3. All primary caregivers are eligible, including those receiving benefits, or who have no income, or are homeless, or are undocumented ITIN filers.

4. It is easy to access for all families, especially those without bank accounts.

5. It cannot be used to cut benefits or garnished to pay debts.

6. The commitment of the Biden/Harris campaign to pass a $15/hour minimum wage is honored, especially but not only because 59% of low-waged workers are women, disproportionately single mothers and women of color.

We campaign for payment for all caregivers, caring for people and for the planet that sustains us. During the 2020 US presidential election, we convened Election Action for Caregivers which pressed candidate – now president – Biden to support fully refundable and expanded child tax credits. This is now included in the American Rescue Plan. Read the full letter here with references, and see our Info Sheet on the Fully Refundable Child Tax Credit for more information.

-- Care Income Now/Global Women’s Strike/Women of Color GWS

