A note to the first responders:

Life Flight 4 would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who promptly responded to the incident at World's End State Park on 9/3/23.

It goes without saying that the result was truly a collaborative team effort, and we are profoundly thankful for the unwavering professionalism and invaluable assistance. The knowledge that the citizens of Lycoming and Sullivan counties have such an exceptional group of individuals standing by brings a sense of comfort and reassurance. Your dedication and unwavering commitment are deeply appreciated.

Once again, we extend our sincere thanks and job well done by all.

-Life Flight 4

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.