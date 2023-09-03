Life Flight
Geisinger Health Systems

A note to the first responders:

Life Flight 4 would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who promptly responded to the incident at World's End State Park on 9/3/23.

It goes without saying that the result was truly a collaborative team effort, and we are profoundly thankful for the unwavering professionalism and invaluable assistance. The knowledge that the citizens of Lycoming and Sullivan counties have such an exceptional group of individuals standing by brings a sense of comfort and reassurance. Your dedication and unwavering commitment are deeply appreciated.

Once again, we extend our sincere thanks and job well done by all.

-Life Flight 4

