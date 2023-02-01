Submitted January 31, 2023

To our Valued Customers,

You have a right to expect excellent service from your electric utility. We know that delivering reliable electricity – keeping the lights on for you – must be matched by exceptional customer service. In recent weeks, we’ve fallen short of this standard in both our billing and responsiveness to customers.

Today, I’m reaching out to address these issues, including estimated bills, to share steps we’re taking to support our customers, and to explain what it means for you. I also want to take this opportunity to address higher prices for energy supply, which have been the primary driver of higher bills. While we don’t control these energy supply costs, we are committed to doing what we can to help you in this challenging time.

While estimated billing and higher prices are unrelated, together they have fueled a sharp increase in customer calls, resulting in long wait times for many who have tried to contact us. If you received an estimated bill or have had difficulty reaching our call center, I apologize. Simply put, you deserve better, and we are committed to regaining your trust.

Actions we’re taking to support our customers:

• First and foremost, we’ve resolved the technical issue that resulted in a significant number of bills that were based on estimated electricity usage. This issue involved bills sent from December 20 through January 9. Estimates based on historical usage may have been higher or lower than actual usage. If this impacted you, you have either already received a corrected bill with actual usage or an adjustment on your next monthly bill to ensure you only pay for the electricity you used.

• By fixing the technical issue, we have restored customers’ access to detailed usage information online at pplelectric.com.

• We will not shut off power to residential and small-business customers for non-payment through March 31.

• We are waiving all late fees in January and February. Any fees already charged in January will be credited to customer accounts.

• We continue to offer payment plans and assistance programs that can help if you are struggling to pay your electric bill. This includes self-service options that are available to you online at pplelectric.com/billhelp or by calling 1-800-DIAL-PPL.

• We are adding more agents to answer your calls and reduce wait times.

Higher energy prices and steps you can take:

Energy prices have risen sharply over the past two years. If you do not shop and receive electricity supply through PPL Electric Utilities, you may have already noticed the December 1 increase in the default rate for electricity supply (also known as our price to compare).

While we can’t control supply prices, here are steps you can take to help manage energy costs:

• Shop for the electricity supplier that’s right for you. Visit the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s website, PaPowerSwitch.com, to shop for a better deal on electricity supply. If you shop, always remember to carefully read the terms and conditions to understand the price, contract term and any cancellation fees or other conditions that may apply.

No matter which supplier you choose, we will still deliver that electricity to you safely and reliably.

• Use energy efficiently. Our website is full of tips to help you reduce the amount of electricity you use. Visit pplelectric.com/ways-to-save.

• Make your bills more predictable and affordable. We have many helpful programs for customers who qualify. To learn more, visit pplelectric.com/billhelp.

• Select a convenient payment option. To find easier ways to pay, visit pplelectric.com.

Ways to reach us and self-service options for your convenience:

As we add more agents to answer calls, we also want you to know that you can find many of the answers and services you need online at pplelectric.com or by using our interactive voice response system. For instance, you can set up a payment plan online or by using the voice response system, available at 1-800-DIAL-PPL.

In closing, we make this pledge to our customers: You Depend on Us and We Deliver. For some of you, we have not lived up to that promise in our customer service. I can assure you that we will do everything we can going forward to provide the service that you deserve.

Sincerely,

Steph Raymond, President - PPL Electric Utilities

