Williamsport, Pa. – As part of its recent efforts to support the need and encourage efforts to improve vaccination rates in Williamsport and the greater Lycoming County area, Let’s End COVID! has partnered with vaccine provider, River Valley Health and Dental to make available the J & J vaccine to participants at the Juneteenth Celebration to be held Saturday, June 19 at Brandon Park. Vaccines will be administered free of charge from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The first 50 individuals receiving the vaccine will get a $5 Sheetz gift card as a bonus.

“We are excited to be partnering with River Valley Health & Dental to bring vaccines to this event in support of our efforts to protect our community and aid in the efforts to return our community to health and Let’s End COVID!,” stated co-organizer Joseph Smith.

“Our efforts to advance the spread of critical information and address misinformation at a grass roots level is, we believe, gaining momentum with support from city and county leaders.”

Juneteenth (June 19) commemorates the historic events of Emancipation and is intended to be a day of joy, celebration, and a recommitment to the values of freedom and building a good community for all. African American artists, musicians, vendors, and chefs will be on hand to help “Celebrate Who We Are,” as the theme for this year’s event.

The community is invited to attend this event to help to establish that in coming together to support one another, our communities are stronger and demonstrates pride in what this country stands for. Let’s End COVID! wanted to join in this event and support the organizers guiding principle that “In a year that has been difficult for all, but which has shown us how important it is to support one another, everyone should want to be a part of this celebration,” agreed Smith.

Let us End Covid! Is a group of concerned people in Northcentral PA working to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic through education, outreach, and mitigation strategies?

Their membership includes leaders in the fields of medicine, public health, faith, education, business, and public policy. Although representing a variety of perspectives, they share a non-partisan desire to implement solutions to the COVID-19 public health crisis that has devastated the lives of so many families in Lycoming County.