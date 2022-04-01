Submitted March 30, 2022

I wear a mask./I socially distance./I got vaxxed.I sometimes mask./I social distance where required./I waited awhile before I got the vax.I don’t wear a mask./I don’t social distance./I won’t get the vax.

Several years ago, I was told that when sharing a prevention message approximately one third of individuals will make the recommended change, one third will think about it, and one third will refuse.

The hope for a shift to a majority percentage of behavior change would focus on the hesitant second third that had the potential to not only change their own behavior but could also assist in encouraging change in those who were resistant.

As we welcome spring with the lifting of mask mandates and the restrictions on gathering indoors, it seems there is finally light at the end of the COVID tunnel. We so want to believe COVID is over and done.

We have those who will still practice COVID safety measures, looking ahead as possible new variants are on the horizon, and those who have had enough and just want to get on with it. And through it all it becomes too easy to judge those who think of COVID differently than we do.

We have been successful with prevention education efforts in that we have educated our community that getting the vaccine and the booster, masking and social distancing save lives.

Fifty two percent of Lycoming County residents are fully vaccinated to prevent contracting and spreading COVID.

Yet thousands are resistant to COVID prevention measures.

The “why” and “how” that worked for some do not work for everyone. Assuming that one educational approach is appropriate for everyone limits the success of any messaging campaign.

Non-judgmental communication can provide insight to effectively expand and make acceptable prevention messaging: understanding the concerns and appreciating the impact of age, environment, lifestyle, family values, and beliefs.

Consider the example of a statewide prevention effort to encourage businesses to prevent patron intoxication. One city had the full support of these businesses, while another city did not.

The difference?

The businesses in the first city, although initially resistant, supported the campaign.

Why?

The planner involved them and based the campaign on their recommendations, requests and continued involvement, whereas the other city’s campaign did not.

Providing information in non-threatening but relevant terms can also be effective.

Several years ago I spoke with a woman who was trying to get her husband to wear his seatbelt.

“I tried everything,” she said, “but he was still resistant. Then we went to a parent program at our child’s elementary school where he learned that he could injure or kill our daughter in a crash if he wasn’t buckled up, even if our daughter was in her safety seat!”

She proceeded to say that the change in her husband’s behavior wasn’t immediate, but the seed had been planted - he had never thought about it from that perspective - and she noticed that he was at least buckling up when their daughter was in the car.

Behavior change is seldom immediate.

Successful prevention messaging in itself needs to be non-judgmental.

Consider the Designated Driver campaigns to stop drunk driving. The issue wasn’t to stop the person from drinking – which would close the door on the message – but to provide an acceptable means to get a potentially intoxicated driver home safely.

Sometimes prevention involves outreach.

How many who have struggled with their weight have been told to join a gym? A choice that would be easy for someone who is slim, trim and self-assured, but as a health consultant said “That doesn’t work for everyone.” He succeeded in helping a woman who was resistant to joining a gym.

By listening rather than judging, he learned she was self-conscious of her weight, she felt clumsy and she believed she couldn’t use the gym equipment. By taking her for the introductory trip to the gym he helped her remove her roadblocks to healthy activity.

And while we consider judgement-free interactions to address hesitancy and resistance, we must consider respect for those who will still mask, social distance or resist interacting with others who are not vaccinated.

The choice to take all or some of these protective measures is not to be taken as obstinance or defiance to the changes so many people have welcomed; rather, to consider these choices as ways for vulnerable people to protect themselves, and for concerned healthy people to prevent contracting the virus and passing it on to vulnerable family members.



