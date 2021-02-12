Submitted February 10, 2021

The COVID-19 vaccine is our most powerful weapon in the fight against the pandemic. And soon it will be available to everyone.

But while many people – including two-thirds of Geisinger employees – have eagerly chosen to roll up their sleeves to get the shots, some people are still afraid to take this vital step toward better health and normal living.

The dedication and work that employees in this region have demonstrated is inspiring. Our teams have come together in creating, implementing, and following new policies and procedures – all the while maintaining the quality standards that are at the core of Geisinger. I for one am excited to show my support of this team by getting vaccinated and doing all I can to avoid needing their services.

As a healthcare professional, I want to reassure you that the science behind the vaccine is sound, rooted in years of research and preparation for this type of health emergency.

Here are a few facts:

The vaccine was relatively quick to produce because a similar approach had been studied for vaccines that fight flu, Zika and rabies, among other diseases.

The COVID vaccines we’re distributing have passed safety protocols set by the FDA.

You can’t get COVID-19 from the vaccine, because it doesn’t contain the live virus. You might get a sore arm, fever and headache for a day or two as your body ramps up its immunity.

The internet is full of myths, including stories about “chips” implanted in the vaccine. This type of misinformation threatens to slow the adoption of the vaccine, putting more people at risk for a disease that’s already claimed more than 2 million lives globally, including over 400,000 in the U.S. and 21,000 in Pennsylvania. I urge everyone to turn to reliable sources such as geisinger.org/covidvax, the state Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to get more facts about COVID-19 and efforts to stop it.

And when you get the chance, get vaccinated. We’re working to make this as easy as possible — including providing a simple way for you to schedule your vaccination appointment at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital or many other Geisinger locations through myGeisinger.

We have the power to stop the virus. Let’s get it done.

Submitted by Tammy Anderer, MSN, CRNP, PHD Chief Administrative Officer Geisinger North-Central Region

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this letter to the editor do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com.