Selinsgrove, Pa. – State Representatives Lynda Schlegel Culver (R - Northumberland/Snyder) and David Rowe (R - Union/Snyder); Senator John Gordner (R - Columbia/Luzerne/Montour/Northumberland/Snyder); and Congressman Fred Keller (PA - 12) will be hosting a drive-through veterans appreciation event on Monday, November 9, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the rear parking lot of the Susquehanna Valley Mall, located at One Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive in Selinsgrove.

“I am excited by the opportunity to show our veterans how much we appreciate their service, especially during these difficult times. COVID-19 initially cast some doubt and confusion on how our district events would be held, if they were to be held at all,” said Rep. Culver. “I am very thankful for the work we have done to find a new, safe way to show our gratitude to the brave men and women who have served our country.”

During the event, participants will remain in their vehicles and drive a predetermined route through the rear parking area of the mall, lined with local organizations and businesses displaying signs of gratitude. The route will end with pre-registered veterans receiving certificates and letters of recognition from Culver, Rowe, Gordner, and Keller. Additionally, the first 200 veteran attendees will be given a gift bag sponsored by the Susquehanna Valley Mall. The bags will contain important information helpful to veterans and their families as well as various donations from local businesses.

In addition, VNA Health Systems will be offering free flu shots to veterans and a live musical performance will be given by the entertainment group Re-Creation through the event's duration.

“Our veterans are no strangers to hardship. Even in these difficult times, we owe it to our veterans to see that they receive the recognition they deserve,” added Rep. Rowe. “I encourage all veterans from the 85th District who have served our great nation to attend and I look forward to meeting with these wonderful heroes.”

Registration for businesses, organizations, first responders, and veterans who would like to participate can be completed by calling Culver’s district office at (570) 286-5885, or toll-free at 1-800-924-9060.