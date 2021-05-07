Harrisburg, Pa. -- Rep. Joseph D. Hamm introduced legislation in the House which would ensure the Lycoming County 9/11 Memorial Ride will be able to return in September without similar issues faced by ride organizers in 2020.

Hamm claims that in 2020, PennDOT found a regulation which required each municipality through which the Memorial ride traveled, to approve and carry insurance.

"The indemnification clause was always in there," said Tank Baird, founder and organizer of the 9/11 Memorial Ride, "but the language was weaponized" in 2020 when COVID-19 mitigation fears took center stage.

"'To hold harmless' was made prominent," Baird said, and scared the municipalities who, over the years, have been accommodating.

According to Hamm, H. B. 765 will alleviate the "burdensome and unnecessary" requirements from PennDOT.

Rep Hamm's remarks to the House are as follows:

The bill passed unanimously, 201-0, or as Baird would say, with "lopsided approval."

"This is exactly what we need. Without this I'm not sure what the future would hold," Baird said. "Joe worked very hard for this, I understand."

Baird expects the Senate will follow with approval, and if that happens soon, the Coalition will still have time to organize the ride. Typically the plans for the next year's ride get underway as soon as the current ride is over. By Feburary most of the paperwork should have been completed, Baird explained.

This year will be the 9/11 Memorial Ride's 20th anniversary, and plans for a speaker, PBS coverage, and more are underway. "The effort to get everyone on board is a good thing," said Baird.

The bill is co-sponsored by Reps. Joseph D. Hamm, Jeff Wheeland, Brett Miller, R. Lee James, Carol Hill-Evans, Dan Moul, David Zimmerman, Perry Stambaugh, Frank Ryan, Greg Rothman, Seth Grove, Tina Pickett, David Millard, Dawn Keefer, Mindy Fee, and Brad Roae.