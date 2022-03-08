A former lawyer who was arrested on his way to Virginia to "murder Democratic United State Senators" pleaded guilty in federal court Monday.

Kenelm L. Shirk, 72, was upset with the results of the 2020 election and had planned on gunning down senators as they left their homes, according to a release by the Department of Justice.

Shirk, Lebanon County, was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Troopers as he walked out of a Sheetz convenience store near Shippensburg on Jan. 21, 2021, according to charges filed by the Department of Justice.

In his car, troopers found two handguns, an AR-15 rifle, loaded magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Shirk also had gloves, rope, and $5,000 cash in a briefcase.

Police had issued a "be on the lookout,' or a BOLO for Shirk after his ex-wife called 9-1-1 earlier that day. The two had argued about the previous day's inauguration of President Joseph Biden, and Shirk had loaded up his car with guns and ammunition, saying he was headed to Virginia to kill Senate democrats.

He'd been planning it for awhile, his ex-wife said. He bought a new car for the trip, and he had gotten the home addresses of several senators, according to charges. If he encountered any police, she said, Shirk planned to commit "suicide by cop."

Once in custody, Shirk was brought to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. While there, he told nursing staff he had planned to be in Virginia by 4 a.m. to beat the Washington D.C. traffic and catch the senators as they left for work in the morning, court records show.

Shirk, who operated a law office in Ephrata, was disbarred by consent by the state Supreme Court's disciplinary board in May, 2021.

On Monday, Shirk pleaded guilty in federal court to threatening to murder a United States official.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 10 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office, the Cornwall Police Department, and the Washington D.C. Capitol Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jaime M. Keating is prosecuting the case.



