Williamsport, Pa. -- Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter offered a video update Monday on the status of the lease agreement for the third floor of Trade and Transit Centre I, 100 W. Third Street.

For five years, the Community Theatre League has occupied the space based on a perceived lease agreement that the mayor said had never been approved by City Council.

Without a valid lease and occupancy permit, it is illegal for anyone to occupy that space, according to the mayor.

Related reading: Community Theatre League legally not allowed to occupy third floor in Trade and Transit I

The third floor lease has been sent to both City and CTL attorneys, said Slaughter. It is also being sent to PennDOT and the FTA for approval.

The next step in establishing a legal lease agreement will be for Williamsport City Council to reveiw and approve the lease, although Slaughter did not say when exactly that will happen.

"Personally I'd like it to happen as soon as possible," he said. The paperwork has to go through proper channels and then be scheduled for the City Council's agenda the Friday before the next meeting, which occur on Thursday evenings.