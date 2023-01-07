Clearfield, Pa. — Last month brought two wild storms to the area, and now PennDOT is advising motorists to review its winter services before the next storm arrives.

“Everyone plays a part in staying safe while traveling in winter weather,” said PennDOT District 2 Executive Tom Zurat. “Along with understanding PennDOT’s methods for winter service, motorists should also review road and weather conditions through 511PA before they head out.”

Motorists can learn about winter services at www.penndot.pa.gov/winter. On this page, the public can research winter operations, winter facts, storm tactics, the science of winter road treatments, and more. Road treatment applications are explained in detail to help motorists understand what materials work best under various roadway conditions and temperatures.

The major factors that determine what material will be used on a roadway are temperature and the typical amount of traffic. For example, salt is most effective when many vehicles are crushing and spreading it on the road. If a road isn't busy, PennDOT will mix anti-skid with salt or other materials.

Salt isn't a cure-all for icy roads. Its effectiveness drops once temperatures dip below 25 degrees. If the temperature is expected to be below 15 degrees, PennDOT will reduce the amount of salt used and snow may stick to the roadway for a longer-than-usual period of time.

PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms whenever possible. If it is unavoidable, 511PA.com, the 511PA app, the 511PA Twitter, and the phone number 5-1-1 provide updates on over 40,000 roadway miles throughout the state. It is free and available at all times.

Throughout the season, PennDOT will continue to actively monitor conditions and forecasts and keep salt and other materials on hand. PennDOT works with AccuWeather, the National Weather Service, and other agencies to prepare for winter storms and react to weather situations as quickly as possible.

Other tools PennDOT uses to enhance winter driving safety include speed reductions as needed, tier restrictions on commercial vehicles, permanent message boards along major highways, and variable speed limit signs at 63 locations across the state.

The variable speed limit signs help PennDOT quickly reduce speed limits when visibility or roadway conditions call for lower speeds. The signs were placed based on crash and weather data, prioritizing places where winter conditions and whiteouts frequently lead to road closures.

