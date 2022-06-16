Reprinted with permission from FIRST News Now -- originally published June 15, 2022

Lawrenceville, Pa. — Many residents are tired of their Borough Council President Gordon Chilson's inaction to their water facility woes and they want him to resign before the issues continue to cost the town thousands more in fines.

Many townspeople want Chilson out so that the town can start working on correcting a growing number of state, federal, and county violations with their water facility. Borough Council meeting after meeting there is either no quorum met to hold a meeting so decisions can be made or when there is a legal meeting Chilson will not address the issues of fines related to the water facility.

Now things have taken another turn for the small Tioga County, Pa., community as the Pennsylvania court has been asked to issue an order of compliance to the Borough to fix the issues.

At the end of May, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) filed a Petition to Enforce in the Tioga County Court of Common Pleas.

The DEP has asked the court to enforce the DEP’s orders by issuing a court order after Lawrenceville has several times over the last three years simply failed to submit the same documents regarding their operations of the town's water facility. The Lawrenceville Borough continues to violate the Pennsylvania Safe Water Drinking Act. The residents have reported that many of them buy water to drink, as the town water has had many concerned over its lack of being safe to consume.

According to information shared to FNN (see documents included) and other news outlets, the Borough has failed to meet necessary deadlines and has not taken any action to hand in their plans for operating, maintaining, or plans for the emergency response for its water system. The Borough already has a number of outstanding violations from 2019. These violations are from the same failure to submit sufficient versions of these same documents to the state, even after the state sent multiple reminders to the Borough.

Presently the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is involved in inspecting the Lawrenceville Borough’s wastewater system after several violations where noted by the state. The wastewater treatment system was found to be improperly operated and the same with the maintenance at the wastewater plant. EPA inspector continues to collect additional information which could mean other violations may come to light.

The Borough may face fines of between $1,000-$10,000 per day, per chemical, per facility. According to Tioga County Emergency Services, on April 27, 2022, Lawrenceville Borough failed to report its inventory of hazardous chemicals at the Water and Sewer Treatment Plant.

Already taxpayers have reportedly paid for a civil penalty of $3,500.00, that DEP issued in April for drinking water violations.

FNN was told that the lack of action from Borough Council President Chilson has also caused a number of resignations, including the water plant operator and even at least one borough council member stepped down.

One thing is for sure, Chilson has once again hurt the town, local businesses and even the town's growth by his inaction and his personal control over others.

The last time Chilson was elected as Borough Council, the town faced similar issues with problems with the town's water plant. Now the town is seeing similar problems grow larger now that Chilson regained his seat as Borough President.

FNN has included all the documents so readers can see for themselves the information right up front and included the exhibits for proof as to what is unfolding in the Lawerenceville, Pa.

Find the documents here

