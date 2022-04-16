Harrisburg, Pa. — Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill that would remove "homosexuality" in the state's criminal code.

Representatives Todd Stephens of Montgomery and Paul Schemel of Franklin County are co-sponsors of House bill 2125, which would amend public indecency laws to remove the term homosexuality from criminal definitions.

Currently, Pennsylvania law references homosexuality in the state's laws against prostitution and child pornography. The reference "serves no purpose as homosexual acts, in and of themselves, do not constitute a criminal offense," the amendment states.

Under the state's prostitution laws, it offers definitions of sexual activity, including "homosexual and other deviate sexual relations." It also details obscene materials that contain "sexual conduct" that can't be shown or sold to minors. The law includes "homosexuality" as sexual conduct, but also makes a broader reference to "sexual intercourse."

State Senator Timothy Kearney, a Democrat serving parts of Chester and Delaware counties, introduced a similar bill in the Senate last year, calling the dated language " unnecessary and offensive."

"In 2021, there is no good or technical reason to distinguish homosexuality within our Public Indecency statute," Kearney said. That bill has stalled in committee.

The proposed House bill would also remove unnecessary definitions of sexual acts that are already defined elsewhere in the crimes codes.

Title 18 Crimes and Codes

