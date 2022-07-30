Harrisburg, Pa.— A group of Democratic lawmakers have issued a response to a video shared online showing costumed employees at Sesame Place — Sesame Street themed amusement park — appearing to ignore a young Black girl to hug a white child.

The 9-second video was posted July 23 on Instagram by the girls' mother, Jodi Brown. The Bucks County-based theme park apologized for the incident and said they'd increase employee training.

"The Rosita performer [Sesame Street character] did not intentionally ignore the girls and is devastated about the misunderstanding," the Sesame Place statement reads.

Brown wrote in the post, "this disgusting person blatantly told our kids no then proceeded to hug the little white girl next to us."

Since the release of the video, a Baltimore family has filed a $25 million racial discrimination lawsuit against the amusement park's owner, SeaWorld Parks. The lawsuit alleges that multiple costumed employees ignored a 5-year-old Black girl during a meet-and-greet event June 21.

Speaking on behalf of the entire Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, Rep. Donna Bullock called the treatment of this child "disturbing."

“The events viewed online and on the news about the actions of Sesame Place characters and interactions with Black children is disturbing and further evidence of the need for diverse hiring and training at all levels by employers," Bullock said. "When employees are properly informed and trained, these kinds of microaggressions can be eliminated and attractions like Sesame Place can become a more inclusive workplace for its employees and welcoming environment for all visitors."

The PLBC will continue to push for change through the legislature.

“Most importantly, in this case, our children deserve better than this troubling display and we will continue to use our voice and voting power in the legislature to ensure these kinds of interactions don’t happen," Bullock said.

