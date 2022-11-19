A law to require ice and snow removal from vehicles is on its way to the Governor's Desk. If approved, it will become law this winter.
The legislation would grant law enforcement the authority to pull over and then fine drivers for failing to remove snow and ice.
Senate Bill 1094, known as Christine's Law, is named after a victim of a fatal crash on Christmas Day 2005. Christine Lambert was killed by a projectile ice slab that flew off a passing car's roof and crashed through her windshield.
Other laws only penalize a driver when serious bodily harm occurs from a snow or ice projectile, according to WPXI news.
Several other states, including New Jersey and Connecticut, have similar laws in place.