Loyalsock, Pa. – First-time candidate for office and Loyalsock resident Lauren Baumann Frisco has announced her candidacy for Loyalsock Township Supervisor, and will soon begin circulating her nomination petition. Frisco plans to run as a Democratic candidate in the May 18 primary election.

“Loyalsock is an ideal place to raise a family,” she says. “As a parent of two young children, I am especially focused on Loyalsock’s future.”

Frisco’s vision for the future of Loyalsock includes:

Strengthening pedestrian and vehicular safety on East Third Streets, which may include improving crosswalks and other traffic control measures

Encouraging simple, inexpensive landscaping measures for both stormwater control and beautification of commercial areas

Promoting further development of youth-focused recreation, especially low-tech, low-cost family activities like roller skating and mini golfing

Planning for the installation of electric automobile charging stations; manufacturers including General Motors anticipate an end to combustion engine manufacturing in 15 years

“Loyalsock Township supervisors have nurtured a community that has prospered. I would like to have a seat at the table, to help continue efforts to improve our area,” said Frisco.

She and her husband, Doug, moved to the area in 2012 and bought their first home in Loyalsock in 2014.

Frisco has a Bachelor of Arts in History and a Master of Divinity degree from the Earlham School of Religion. Upon arriving to the area, Lauren initially worked for Novitas Solutions as an Appeals Representative. She also worked for several years as a paralegal and as a youth group leader.

Currently, Lauren is a regular volunteer with the Pre-School at St. Luke’s in Williamsport.

Lauren is an outdoor enthusiast and loves the natural beauty of the region. She is especially fond of running on the River Walk and taking advantage of the easy access to hiking trails and biking paths in the area.