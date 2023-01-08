Coudersport, Pa. — It didn’t take State Police in Coudersport long to locate a man allegedly sleeping inside a person’s garage.

Blaze David Harrison allegedly banged on a woman’s door in the early morning hours of Dec. 29, police said. He ran off after police were called, but was located a short time later inside a neighbor’s garage.

A caller reported the 20-year-old Harrison after the commotion near the 20 block of River Lane.

Trooper Lucas Roshannon spoke with the caller just before conducting a canvas of the area. Harrison was located sleeping inside the garage of a nearby property, according to the affidavit.

The homeowner told police Harrison did not have permission to be on the property. He was taken into custody after being woken up by troopers.

Officers could smell alcohol on Harrison, who slurred his words and was unsure what he was doing, according to Roshannon. His sentenced were fragmented and he had a difficult time keeping his thoughts together, according to police.

Harrison was charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. Harrison posted ten percent of a $5,000 bail and was released from custody on Dec. 29.

A preliminary hearing with Judge James Hawkins is set for Feb. 2.

Docket sheet

