Sayre, Pa. — A Chemung, New York man is facing several charges after causing a late-night commotion outside a woman’s apartment.

A woman spoke with police on the phone as the man, someone she did not know, knocked on her front door. Officer Christopher Warren could hear Matthew James Kautz as he yelled from outside the apartment, according to the affidavit.

The 31-year-old Kautz then walked through bushes toward the roadway near the 40 block of Vista Drive. Warren caught up with Kautz along the side of the rode after driving to the area.

Kautz smelled of alcohol as officers attempted to speak with about the incident, police said. Kautz slurred his words and was uncooperative with officers as they attempted to learn his identity, Warren said.

When asked if he drank anything, Kautz allegedly replied “enough” to Warren. Kautz also told officers they were going to give him a ride to Sayre, Warren claimed.

Warren learned Kautz had an active warrant for his arrest in Bradford County. He was informed and replied “Oh hell yeah I did” when asked about it.

Despite repeated questions about knocking on the woman’s door, Kautz refused to answer and would not give police a straight answer, investigators said. Kautz was placed into custody and transported to the Athens Police Department.

Kautz fell off a bench after he was sat down by officers at the station. He resisted officers and spit at them while refusing to be place into a cell, Warren said.

Police placed a spit hood on Kautz’ head and his feet were shackled. Kautz was able to eventually calm down and be taken to the Sheriff’s Office.

Kautz was charged with third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, loitering, criminal mischief, and public drunkenness. Kautz was taken to the Bradford County Prison and held on $40,000 monetary bail.

Kautz will appear before Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 25 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

