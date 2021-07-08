Northumberland County, Pa. -- An end is in sight regarding the mitigation and monitoring of the mine fire site in Northumberland County that began burning in April.

According to Megan Lehman, Community Relations coordinator with the Department of Environmental Protection, "the drilling subcontractor will drill what is likely to be the last hole today" at the site of the mine fire south of Trevorton in Zerbe Township.

Officials said the underground fire, which began to burn above ground on April 24, was thought to have spread to a coal seam.

Over the past months, the drilling subcontractor has drilled boreholes to measure the temperature below ground to determine the status of the fire.

Operations were temporarily paused in early June when the subcontractor had to assist with an emergency situation in New York State.

"The drilling subcontractor arrived back on site June 29 and resumed drilling boreholes on June 30," according to Lehman. "Drilling and casing of borehole 10 was completed on July 1. A small mine opening was encountered. Temperatures recorded were of a typical mine environment," she said.

Drilling and casing of borehole 11 began on July 6 and was completed on July 7. DEP reported finding an approximately three-foot mine opening at that site.

Temperatures in the mine slope and boreholes have ranged between the low 40s to low 50s Fahrenheit. "No indicators of heat were observed in the abandoned mine slope or any boreholes," Leman said.

After work is completed under the current contract, including site cleanup, grading, and seeding, the last phase of emergency work will be bid out to backfill the mine slope and adjacent mine crop falls, according to DEP.