Sunbury, Pa. — When a laser pointer flashed into a police cruiser from another car, officers pulled the driver over and discovered she had drugs, according to charges.

When Officer Trey Kurtz approached the vehicle, he identified the front passenger as Rick Richardo. Police learned Richardo had an active warrant for his arrest, according to the affidavit.

When asked to step out of the vehicle, a metal pipe fell off Richardo’s lap. Kurtz asked the driver, Shelly Reese, if he could search the vehicle.

Reese agreed to the search and police found a black bag in her purse on the backseat. Inside was a glass smoking device, packaging, digital scales, and 10 grams of methamphetamine.

The 53-year-old Reese was placed into handcuffs and transported to the Sunbury police station with Richardo.

Reese was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver, intentional possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Reese was initially held on $15,000 monetary bail, but was released on Oct. 25 when it was changed to unsecured.

Reese is schedule to appear before Judge Paige Rosini for a status conference on Jan. 6. No charges were listed for Richardo.

Docket sheet

