Cogan Station, Pa. -- A brush fire was called into area dispatch around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, and required quick attention of multiple responders.

The initial call was for a fire on the 400 block of St. Michael's Road, Wiliamsport.

Smoke rose from the mountainside in conditions that were forecast to be dry and windy. On Wednesday, the National Weather Service warned of potential for fires.

Low humidity and winds sustained at 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph have made conditions probable for fires.

A helicopter responded to drop water, pulled from a nearby creek, onto the woods fire that could be seen from Route 15 near Powys Curve.

This is an ongoing story. We'll provide updates as they are made available.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.