Forksville, Pa. — A 32-year-old man is out nearly $4,000 after he gave his laptop computer to someone for a software update and never received it back.

The Forksville man told state police at Laporte he had given his MacBook to someone earlier this year and paid that person $3,000 to upload software on it. Eight months later, the man said he still hasn't got his laptop back.

The laptop is valued at $700.

