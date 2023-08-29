Forksville, Pa. — A 32-year-old man is out nearly $4,000 after he gave his laptop computer to someone for a software update and never received it back.
The Forksville man told state police at Laporte he had given his MacBook to someone earlier this year and paid that person $3,000 to upload software on it. Eight months later, the man said he still hasn't got his laptop back.
The laptop is valued at $700.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.