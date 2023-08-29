Crime generic fingerprints
Forksville, Pa. — A 32-year-old man is out nearly $4,000 after he gave his laptop computer to someone for a software update and never received it back.

The Forksville man told state police at Laporte he had given his MacBook to someone earlier this year and paid that person $3,000 to upload software on it. Eight months later, the man said he still hasn't got his laptop back.

The laptop is valued at $700.

